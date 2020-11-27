Two new coronavirus cases reported in South Australia

Two new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in South Australia.

Both infections are linked to the Parafield cluster, and they were both already in quarantine.

The first case is a young child whose family was part of the initial Parafield outbreak.

People are seen queuing up at the Parafield Gardens COVID testing centre on November 17, 2020. (Getty)

He was symptomatic but had recorded two negative tests before testing positive overnight.

The second case is a casual contact, who is now moving with his family to a medi-hotel.

“The one person who was in hospital has now been discharged,” Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said.

Dr Spurrier has said it was a “little bit disappointing” to see a drop in the number of people being tested in South Australia.

“We’re seeing people who have got infected from brief contact,” she said.

“People in the west of Adelaide, you really have to be mindful of symptoms.

“I can feel more reassured if we are testing more South Australians with respiratory symptoms.”

Health authorities are seen testing people at the Parafield Gardens COVID testing centre. (Getty)

There were 3840 tests conducted yesterday, below what health authorities were hoping for.

Dr Spurrier said she believed the hot weather yesterday kept people at home and away from testing sites.