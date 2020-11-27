TV Ratings for Nov. 26: ‘Masked Singer’ Dominates Thanksgiving

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s special Thanksgiving Night edition of The Masked Singer dominated with 10.2 million total viewers and a 3.0 (!) demo rating — marking its best numbers since its February 2019 freshman finale (the Season 3 premiere’s post-Super Bowl outing excepted).

Leading out of that, I Can See Your Voice hit season/series highs of 5.5 mil and 1.6.

NBC’s encore of the National Dog Show (2.9 mil/0.6, read recap) placed third in the demo for the night, while CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun drew Thursday’s third-largest audience (3.7 mil).

Elsewhere, the conclusion to The CW’s airing of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drew 350K (its smallest audience of the four parts) and a 0.1; read recap.

