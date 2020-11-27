Trump Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For Biden!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

President Donald Trump is still dragging his feet when it comes to leaving the White House — but he says he will if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

When asked by a reporter whether he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, he replied, “Certainly I will. … You know that I will.”

Trump still has several lawsuits underway in several states — but his chances are not looking good.

 “A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20,” he said, later adding, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

