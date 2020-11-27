Trump Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For Biden!!

President Donald Trump is still dragging his feet when it comes to leaving the White House — but he says he will if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

When asked by a reporter whether he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, he replied, “Certainly I will. … You know that I will.”

Trump still has several lawsuits underway in several states — but his chances are not looking good.

“A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20,” he said, later adding, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

DONALD TRUMP ‘RESPECTS’ WOMEN

Trump still claims he won the election.

“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country,” Trump said to the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on Wednesday, “And this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”