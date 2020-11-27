Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Spend Thanksgiving Together

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Stormi — despite rumors that he is dating Megan Thee Stallion.

“Travis hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser in Houston yesterday but he wasn’t there in person,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He stayed in California to celebrate the holiday with Stormi and Kylie. He usually goes home to Houston for Thanksgiving but this year he didn’t, he stayed to be with Stormi and Kylie. They’re in Palm Springs with Kylie’s family.”

A separate source also made it clear that nothing romantic is going on between the young parents:

“Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays with Stormi together,” a source previously shared. “They get along great and talk multiple times a day and although they’re not a couple, they are completely on the same page when it comes to their daughter and respecting one another.”

Earlier this month, Scott’s personal chef appeared to confirm that he was dating the fellow Houston rapper.