Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Spend Thanksgiving Together

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Stormi — despite rumors that he is dating Megan Thee Stallion.

“Travis hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser in Houston yesterday but he wasn’t there in person,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He stayed in California to celebrate the holiday with Stormi and Kylie. He usually goes home to Houston for Thanksgiving but this year he didn’t, he stayed to be with Stormi and Kylie. They’re in Palm Springs with Kylie’s family.”

