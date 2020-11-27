The end of Black Friday is within sight, but there are still plenty of great deals out there to be had. Our team here at 9to5Toys has been awake around the clock to bring you all the best offers across every category. With time fading away, it’s time to look at what deals still remain. This has been a Black Friday unlike any other, spanning across more days than ever before. In fact, it’s been hard to keep track of all the best offers out there! Below, you’ll find our list of the top 10 Black Friday deals still available as of now.

10) Nest Smart Speakers start at just $19

Nearly the entire line of smart speakers from Nest is being discounted for Black Friday with deals from $19. That includes the high-end Nest Hub Max at $179, which is down from the usual $229 going rate. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more.

9) AirPods from $110 are a big hit this year

As expected, AirPods of all models are wildly popular this year at some of the best prices ever. The entry-level model is on sale from $110, down from the usual $159 price tag. Notable features here include fast integration with iOS, access to Hey Siri, and the ability to quickly change from one device to another. You can also count on up to 24 hours worth of playback on a single charge when the battery case is accounted for, which can be powered up with just about any Qi charger.

8) Fashion deals abound from every major player

Nearly every fashion brand is offering some sort of discount for Black Friday this year. That includes Nike, adidas, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Carhartt, Sperry, Ralph Lauren, and UGG. Ali has rounded up all of the best deals in our guide to help you find a new style this winter.

7) LEGO props up their biggest sale of the year

Star Wars? Check. Architecture? Check. City? Check. All of the biggest and most popular LEGO kits are on sale this year, with discounts totaling up to 50% off. Our top pick is the LEGO Boba Fett Helmet set for $48. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low.

6) Instant Pot cookers for everyone

As it happens, each year Instant Pot cookers top our list of some of the most popular deals around. That rings true yet again. Headlining is the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker for $70. Regularly $120, today’s deal is more than 42% or $50 in savings and the lowest we can find. This 7-in-1 cooker will have you making delicious one-pot meals for the whole family like a pro. Check out the entire sale here.

5) First discounts on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers

We’ve been anticipating discounts on Amazon’s new Alexa speakers for weeks now, and Black Friday has finally delivered. Most notable of which is the 4th-generation Echo Dot at $29. That’s a $21 savings from the regular going rate and the very first discount we’ve tracked. Amazon’s new Echo Dot features a fresh design that’s spherical in shape and wrapped in cloth. You can count on all of the usual Alexa features here, delivering control over your smart home and more.

4) Apple Watch Series 6 from $330, more

Amazon has Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6 with up to $120 off cellular models. Meanwhile, GPS configurations are down to $330, equating at least $69 off the regular going rate. Apple Watch SE is also on sale for Black Friday with deals from $230. Many of these prices are reflected at checkout after the on-page coupon is accounted for. That’s a $49 savings and a match of our previous mention.

3) Hot Pixel deals for Black Friday

Verizon is offering a wide selection of Android smartphones at some of the best prices of the season. One standout is the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $5 per month when you add a new line and activate it on an eligible Unlimited plan. As always, activation fees of up to $40 may apply. This saves $480 overall and drops $20 per month off its normal going rate. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone, it’s time to upgrade. Google’s Pixel 4a 5G sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ display offering killer visuals for the price. A dual 12.2/16MP camera setup on the rear helps you capture holiday memories, and the 8MP front-facing lens is perfect for video calls. Plus, with 5G connectivity included by Verizon and supported by Google, you’ll have access to the fastest network possible.

2) Great deals on Sonos speakers

Amazon is discounting a selection of Sonos smart speakers for Black Friday 2020. Headlining is the Sonos Move Portable Speaker for $299. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and matching the best price we’ve seen to date. As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge.

1) Latest MacBooks on sale

The latest M1-powered MacBook Air and Pro are on sale for Black Friday from $899. That’s at least $100 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 256GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet.

