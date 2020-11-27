Todd Woodbridge dispels fears about Australian Open bringing third Victorian COVID-19 wave

Tennis great Todd Woodbridge has moved to dispel growing concerns among Victorians that the Australian Open could bring a third wave of coronavirus.

A date is yet to be confirmed for the tournament, which is usually held in late January, with Victoria refusing to budge on a quarantine period for overseas arrivals, and according to Woodbridge, early February looms as a possible start date.

After being locked down for months, Victoria looks to be fully over the virus having notched up an entire month without a positive case of COVID-19.

However, Woodbridge suggested that the protocols put in place by Tennis Australia and the health officials should ensure the state remains COVID-free.

Novak Djokovic claims the 2020 Australian Open. (Getty) (Getty)

“There’s a lot of concern in Melbourne because we’ve worked so hard to get this virus under control, that bringing in international players is going to be a worry,” he told Nine’s TODAY.

“However, Tennis Australia and the health officials have worked so hard to get the protocols in place.

“When players are coming here, they’re going to have to test negative before they get on the plane, they’ll have a test as soon as they land and they’ll have to test negative to be let out into a bubble.

“There were rumours on radio here that they were going to get a 10-day quarantine, that’s not true, they’ll have to go through exactly the same as everybody else. Then they’ll be put into an opportunity to go from the hotel to a court and then back into their hotel room to be able to get back to their best at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 2020 Australian Open win, with ‘Melbourne’ front and centre. (Getty)

“It’s also worth mentioning to everybody that the players have been doing this all throughout the last few months.

“At the US Open, the first Grand Slam to come back, they did over 10,000 COVID tests within that bubble.

“So players are going to be tested so often and so rigorously that I think we can be really confident that it will be much harder and much stricter than anybody else coming into Australia.

“We’ve had thousands and thousands of people over the last few months that have been coming in and working properly in every other state around Australia.”