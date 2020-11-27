Tim Hortons offering free donuts this weekend through its mobile app

If you thought a $0.60 pack of six donuts was a great deal (spoilers: you still need to pay several additional fees), the fast food restaurant that “makes food that tastes like rubber,” according to one reader, is back at it again.
For Black Friday, this weekend Tim Hortons is offering a free donut when you place an order through its mobile app, according to “details provided to” InsideTimmies, Canada’s source for Tim Horton’s news.
“This weekend, from November 27th to November 29th, 2020, Tim Hortons guests who make an eligible beverage purchase through the Tim Hortons mobile app are eligible to receive a free donut* of their choice — any flavour, also including Dream Donuts (like our festive polar bear Dream Donut!),” reads a statement from Tim Horton’s sent to InsideTimmies.
It’s important to note that this offer requires the donut to be added to a mobile checkout order that includes a drink. Further, there’s a limit of one free donut per eligible drink per customer over a 30 minute period.
Tim Hortons mobile ordering app is available on iOS and Android.
Source: InsideTimmies