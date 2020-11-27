Thousands of Amazon workers in 15 countries, including call center workers, warehouse workers, and garment makers, to stage coordinated Black Friday protests (Lauren Kaori Gurley/VICE)

Lauren Kaori Gurley / VICE:
Thousands of Amazon workers in 15 countries, including call center workers, warehouse workers, and garment makers, to stage coordinated Black Friday protests — The day of action includes strikes and protests from garment manufacturers in Bangladesh to call center workers in the Philippines …
