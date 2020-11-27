Thousands of Amazon workers in 15 countries, including call center workers, warehouse workers, and garment makers, to stage coordinated Black Friday protests (Lauren Kaori Gurley/VICE)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Lauren Kaori Gurley / VICE:

Thousands of Amazon workers in 15 countries, including call center workers, warehouse workers, and garment makers, to stage coordinated Black Friday protests  —  The day of action includes strikes and protests from garment manufacturers in Bangladesh to call center workers in the Philippines …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR