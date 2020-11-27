The Weeknd Says The GRAMMYs ‘Remain Corrupt’

The Weeknd has slammed the GRAMMY’s — calling the music awards show “corrupt.”

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd tweeted after learning that he had been snubbed. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. blamed The Weeknd’s lack of nominations to the voting body. 

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration,” Mason said. 

