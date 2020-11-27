The Weeknd Says The GRAMMYs ‘Remain Corrupt’

The Weeknd has slammed the GRAMMY’s — calling the music awards show “corrupt.”

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd tweeted after learning that he had been snubbed. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. blamed The Weeknd’s lack of nominations to the voting body.

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration,” Mason said.

“We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all.”