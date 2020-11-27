The ‘Six passing touchdowns in one game’ quiz

Don’t pour one out for the Mitch Trubisky era in Chicago just yet.

After being benched earlier in the season for Nick Foles, many assumed that would be it for the embattled fourth-year QB. But with Foles far from healthy, it would appear that the former No. 2 overall pick is going to get another shot at the starting gig this Sunday. The 5-5 Bears are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason, but a strong performance this weekend could put Trubisky back in Matt Nagy’s good graces. Of course, expectations should be tempered for the league’s 31st ranked offense and a quarterback who has struggled to date.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Trubisky’s NFL career has been a disappointment thus far, but he does have one impressive feat on his resume. Since the 1966 season, an NFL QB has thrown for six or more touchdowns in a regular-season game on 32 occasions, including Trubisky back in 2018. So with that in mind, how many of the 32 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!