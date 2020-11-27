The Mandalorian Chapter 13 Fan Reactions

This! Post! Is! Only! Spoilers! Beware!
So, Chapter 13 of The Baby Yoda Variety Hour (aka, The Mandalorian) dropped this morning, and y’all…it is giving us everything we could possibly want!
OH, HOLD UP, before we get too into this — I better throw one of these up. Please heed this very serious warning*:
Everyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled gone now? Good. ANYWAY, Chapter 13 was a DOOSEY. We received some incredible cameos, and even got some new information about our beloved baby boy!
We finally got to see a live-action version of fan-favorite Jedi, Ashoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and — predictably, given the character’s history — she kicked all sorts of ass.
We also received quite a bit of new information and teases through Ashoka, one stand out being that Grand Admiral Thrawn is still very much on her mind — and, as such, may be making an appearance on the show in the future.
But perhaps the biggest piece of new info we got (which also came directly from Ashoka) was the Child/the Asset/”Hey, Stop That!”/Baby Yoda’s true name: Grogu. His name is Grogu.
As I’m sure you could’ve guessed, fans positively LOST. THEIR. COLLECTIVE. MINDS. OVER. THIS. EPISODE.
Fans have been waiting (im)patiently for a live-action interpretation of Ashoka for so long, it was truly a rewarding experience to behold.
She! Even! Dual! Wielded!
Plus, the high-energy and overall ~mysterious vibe~ of the entire episode felt like a true return to form for Star Wars.
And so many new things were teased, we’re all going to need to take some time off of work before the next chapter to process everything.
ALSO, GROGU?! BABY YODA (who, yes, was never actually a baby version of Yoda…but, come on, it was still a pretty fun name to use to annoy those fans) IS ACTUALLY NAMED “GROGU?!”
IT’S ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE, TBH.
So, uh, yeah. There you have it. Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian is certainly the wildest episode yet, and is now streaming on Disney+!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.