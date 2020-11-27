The Crown: Australia’s 4 Corners calls out show for fictional Bob Hawke quote comparing Queen to a pig

Australian news programme 4 Corners has called out The Crown for fabricating comments made by former Prime Minister Bob Hawke about the Queen.

Season four of Netflix’s historical drama returned earlier this month, with the episode “Terra Nullius” centred around Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) on their first royal tour across Australia.

The scene opens with politician Hawke (played by Richard Roxburgh) appearing on ABC’s 4 Corners to discuss the relationship between Australia and the UK.

In The Crown, Hawke refers to the Queen as “an unelected non-Australian who lives on the other side of the world and, for all their good intentions, is a different breed,” adding: “You wouldn’t put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it did look good in a twinset and pearls.”

However on Wednesday (25 November), 4 Corners proved the inaccuracies in The Crown’s version of events.

“Hey @netflix, Huge fan,” they tweeted. “While we’re loving the fact that you’ve featured us in @TheCrownNetflix, we’re in the business of facts and there are a few things we want to clear up.”

Pointing out that the 1983 Hawke interview The Crown was recreating had occurred at a different date and place to the one shown on the Netflix series, they then shared a clip from the original interview.

While the pig comment is entirely fictionalised, Hawke does say that he’s met Charles before and calls him a “nice young bloke” as is shown on the show.

“If I was one of the Royal Family, I would be utterly, utterly horrified,” Marr said.