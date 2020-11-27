The Best Ninja Air Fryer Black Friday Deal for 2020

Looking for a better and healthier way to cook? Right now, as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals, you can enjoy $75 off a fantastic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer which also combines a pressure cooker and many other great features. It’s sure to make your cooking more exciting than ever before.

Ordinarily priced at $200, the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer is down to just $125 saving you $75. That works out at a 38% saving on the usual deal and it’s an utter bargain when you consider how much the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer can do. While it didn’t quite make the cut in our best air fryers roundup, it’s from Ninja which is always a respected brand in high-quality kitchen equipment.

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer packs a lot in. Besides being an air fryer which means you can crisp up food wonderfully from fried chicken to arancini to anything else in between, it also allows you to pressure cook, slow cook and steam cook everything imaginable. Want to slow cook a chili all day long? The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer can do this as easily as it can whip up some amazing fried chicken in 20 minutes. It also sears and sautés, bakes and roasts, broils, dehydrates, and even makes yogurt.

Simply put, there’s not much the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 air fryer can’t do. Its capacity is big enough to fit a 5-pound chicken or 6-pound roast and you can easily cook up to 3 pounds of french fries while enjoying using 75% less fast than traditional frying methods.

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer comes with a 6.5-quart cooking pot along with a 4.6-quart Cook and Crisp Plate that’s both nonstick and dishwasher safe. It also comes with a small cookbook including 15 chef-inspired recipes and cooking charts so you know exactly how to use it well.

While we’re confident that the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer is going to be a fantastic game changer in your kitchen if you’re looking for other Black Friday air fryer deals we’ve got them all listed to help you out.

More air fryer deals available now

Keen to snag a different Ninja kitchen product? Check out our Black Friday Ninja deals roundup for all the best offers. Alternatively, check out our best Black Friday deals for everything else that may appeal to you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























