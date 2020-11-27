The Best Instant Pot Duo Crisp Black Friday Deal for 2020

The Walmart Black Friday deals just keep rolling in. One of their best discounts is on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer Lid, which is now just $79 as opposed to its usual $129. The over 30% discount is part of the annual sales event, which means it could end or run out of stock at any moment. In other words: you’ll want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.

Air fryers have become all the rage this holiday season. So, with an appliance that includes air frying among 11 other programmable functions — saving you time, money, and counter space — it’s a deal that you won’t want to pass up even at its regular price. You’ll want to take advantage now especially while the rare $50 discount still lasts.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer Lid has 11 different settings all in one compact appliance: pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, cook sous vide, warm, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. The detachable pressure cooker lid and air fryer lid offer quick cook times and minimal cleanup. The innovative EvenCrisp Technology ensures tender juicy meals with a crisp, golden finish every time. Its 6-quart capacity also simplifies cooking in large quantities, whether for a big household, party, or dinner for a few who still want leftovers. Plus, it comes with over 10 built-in safety features, including Overheat Protection, Safety Lock, and more. The lid even automatically sets to seal when locked.

And the Black Friday Instant Pot deals don’t stop there, with plenty of the other models marked down to meet your specific kitchen needs. Plus, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp’s market competitor, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL, is also heavily discounted right now for Black Friday at Amazon along with many other worthy Black Friday air fryer deals. While the Ninja Foodi is far more expensive at $170, it can hold up to 8 quarts of food and still offers 9 different programmable settings. If you’re mostly interested in the air fryer, however, you may not want to splurge on the more expensive option.

More Instant Pot deals available now

Air fryers and slow cookers aside, there are still plenty of other and Black Friday deals to sort through. Whether other kitchen appliances or smart home products, retailers like Walmart are discounting them all.

