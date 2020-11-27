Tether’s market cap is growing at a near-record pace By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Tether’s market cap is growing at a near-record pace

The market cap of Tether (USDT), a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, has surged in recent weeks, potentially helping to fuel the recent (BTC) rally that drove prices to near all-time highs.

Paolo Ardoino, who serves as dual CTO to Bitfinex and Tether, tweeted Thursday that the supply of USDT increased by 1 billion over nine days, marking the second-fastest expansion in its history. The record was set on Sept. 4, 2020 when, over eight days, USDT’s circulating supply increased by 1 billion.

Tether market cap by CoinMarketCap