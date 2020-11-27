Terence Corcoran: Big Pharma might save the world

Article content continued

This idea does not sit well with the likes of Gerald Posner, an investigative journalist and corporate conspiratorialist whose books include Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America. Posner sees the companies as mainly out to repair their reputations. COVID-19 “will potentially be a blockbuster for the industry in terms of sales and profits,” said Posner, who seems to see that as a moral problem.

Enhanced Big Pharma reputations may well be the result. In its search for COVID profits, Pfizer last March issued US$1.25 billion in “sustainability bonds” under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The money raised, said Pfizer, will be used to fund capital investments in the manufacturing and development of medicines and vaccines, including the COVID vaccines.

By issuing the bonds and taking a lead role on the vaccine search, Pfizer may in fact be seizing an opportunity to improve its image. Sustainalytics, which ranks corporations according to their perceived ability to live up to dubious environmental, social and governance objectives, currently ranks Pfizer as a “high-risk” operation.

At the end of the day, however, the arrival of effective vaccines will in fact mark another triumph in the role of profit-maximizing corporations in bringing good to society. The story will be how Big Pharma rescued global governments from the COVID-19 pandemic — and at a fraction of the cost of what governments have expended on the project.

