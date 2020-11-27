Talking culture: Dior stands by Depp and hope for music festivals

In this week”s Talking Culture, our reporter Andrea Bolitho discusses some of the stories making the headlines this week.

Dior standing by Depp

Luxury goods company Christian Dior has said it will be keeping Johnny Depp as a brand ambassador, despite pressure to drop him after he lost a libel case linked to allegations he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor has also been refused permission to appeal the ruling.

Return of music festivals?

Meanwhile the strain on music festivals might be about to ease with some news that could get them back on track amid the coronavirus restrictions.

It’s after the first rapid testing programme was officially announced by Public Health England.

The COVID-19 tests will be carried out on sites in as little as 15 minutes.

Watch Andrea Bolitho’s culture update in the video, above.