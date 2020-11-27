Survey: 55% of US adults are worried about government agencies tracking them and 77% believe the government should get a warrant to buy detailed location data (Byron Tau/Wall Street Journal)

Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:

Survey: 55% of US adults are worried about government agencies tracking them and 77% believe the government should get a warrant to buy detailed location data  —  Quarter of poll respondents say they will change behavior to avoid surveillance,nbsp; —  A new survey found widespread concern among Americans …

