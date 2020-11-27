Supermodel Beverly Johnson’s Daughter Goes VIRAL!! (‘Mama Face & Nicki Minaj Body’)

Supermodel Beverly Johnson’s daughter is burning up the Internet today – after she released some new glamor pics, has learned.

Beverly’s daughter Anansa looks just like her in the face. But she didn’t inherit her mom’s pencil thin runway shape. Anansa is built more like rap legend Nicki Minaj.

Here are some pics – which show exactly why she’s trending on social media:

