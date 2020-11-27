Summer Walker Dances With Growing Baby Bump

Summer Walker is pregnant and loving every minute of it, judging from her recent posts online.

Summer shared a video of her in the kitchen preparing a meal — with her growing baby bump on display.

Summer is expecting a child with producer London On Da Track.

Rumors of the singer’s pregnancy first sparked when she was seen in a video with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma showing her with some extra weight in her belly area.

“I said what I said,” London’s baby mama wrote Eboni on Instagram Stories. “Yeah Summer pregnant by a n*gga putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently with open cases.”

At the time, Summer denied she was pregnant and slammed people for trying to force her to announce private news.

TREY SONGZ WANTED TO SIGN SUMMER WALKER

“Y’all weirdos,” she wrote. “Who demands a stranger to tell you if [they’re] pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”