Summer Walker Dances With Growing Baby Bump

Bradley Lamb
Summer Walker is pregnant and loving every minute of it, judging from her recent posts online.

Summer shared a video of her in the kitchen preparing a meal — with her growing baby bump on display.

Summer is expecting a child with producer London On Da Track.

Rumors of the singer’s pregnancy first sparked when she was seen in a video with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma showing her with some extra weight in her belly area.

