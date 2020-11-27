Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 23-29]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Life in a Year [Amazon Original]

A young man tries to give his girlfriend a life’s worth of experiences in the year she has left.

Life in a Year was directed by Mitja Okorn (Letters to Santa) and stars Jaden Smith (The Get Down), Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), Nia Long (Empire) and Cuba Gooding, Jr. (A Few Good Men).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 27th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Life in a Year here.

Crave

Christmas movies galore

It’s worth mentioning that Crave added a slew of Christmas movies on November 27th, including:

A Christmas Carol (HBO + Movies)

Deck the Halls (Starz)

Die Hard (Starz)

Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials

Jingle All The Way (Starz)

Jingle All The Way 2 (Starz)

Love Actually (Starz)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (Starz)

Miracle on 34th Steet (1994) (Starz)

A Russell Peters Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (Starz)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (Starz)

You can find these and more in Crave’s ‘The Holiday Collection.’

The Flight Attendant

A flight attendant wakes up hungover and without any memory of the night before in her hotel room with a dead body, leading her to question whether she’s actually the killer.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant was developed by Steve Yockey (Supernatural) and stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Zosia Mamet (Mad Men) and Rosie Perez (Fearless).

The Flight Attendant is one of many originals from the U.S.-only HBO Max that has come to Canada via Crave as part of Warner Media’s exclusive deal with Bell.

Crave release date: November 26th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy, drama, thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent (based on 27 reviews)

Stream The Flight Attendant here.

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper

Directed by John Dower (Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos), this documentary tells the story of four people who are believed to be the infamous D.B. Cooper, the mysterious man who in 1971 hijacked a plane in U.S. airspace, extorted $200,000 in ransom, parachuted away and was never seen again.

Crave: November 25th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 16 reviews)

Stream The Mystery of D.B. Cooper here.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

A teenager travels across state lines to New York City with her cousin to get an abortion.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats), Never Rarely Sometimes Always stars Sidney Flanigan (acting debut), Talia Ryder (Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story), Quebec’s own Théodore Pellerin (Family First) and Ryan Eggold (90210).

It’s worth noting that Never Rarely Sometimes Always is one of the highest-rated movies this year on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

Original theatrical release date: March 13th, 2020 (VOD release on April 3rd due to COVID-19)

Crave: November 27th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent (based on 200 reviews)

Stream Never Rarely Sometimes Always here.

12 Dates of Christmas

In this Christmas-themed reality dating show, three singles go on various festive dates to try to find “the one” for them.

This is another HBO Max original that’s streaming on Crave.

Crave: November 26th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 45 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream 12 Dates of Christmas here.

Disney+

Black Beauty [Disney+ Original]

A teenage girl develops a close bond with a wild horse.

Based on Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel of the same name, Black Beauty was written and directed by Ashley Avis (Deserted) and stars Mackenzie Foy (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), Kate Winslet (Titanic) as the voice of the horse, Fern Deacon (Ackley Bridge) and Claine Forlani (Mallrats).

Disney+ Canada release date: November 27, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56 percent (based on 27 reviews)

Stream Black Beauty here.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions [Disney+ Original]

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift directs, produces and stars in this concert film that sees her perform all 17 tracks of her eighth studio album, Folklore.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 25th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions here.

Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two [Netflix Original]

Kate Pierce, now a teenager, runs away due to her mother’s relationship and ends up at the North Pole, where an elf is plotting to ruin Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two was directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone) and features returning cast members Kurt Russell (Santa Claus), Goldie Hawn (Mrs. Claus), Darby Camp (Kate Pierce), Judah Lewis (Teddy Pierce and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Claire Pierce).

Netflix Canada release date: November 25th, 2020

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 37 reviews)

Stream The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two here.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker [Netflix Original]

This documentary showcases the career of renowned actress/dancer/choreographer Debbie Allen (Fame) and follows her dance students as they prepare for her annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”

Netflix Canada release date: November 27th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker here.

Mosul [Netflix Original]

Based on Luke Mogelsen’s “The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS” The New Yorker feature, Mosul tells the story of an Iraqi SWAT team and policeman as they fight against ISIS in the decimated city of Mosul.

Mosul was directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan (directorial debut, co-writer of Deepwater Horizon) and stars Suhail Dabbach (The Hurt Locker), Adam Bessa (Extraction) and Is’haq Elias (City of a Million Soldiers).

Netflix Canada release date: November 26th, 2020

Genre: Military drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Mosul here.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder [Netflix Original]

This documentary follows Pickering, Ontario’s own Shawn Mendes’ rise to stardom and a behind-the-scenes look at his life during his 2019 self-titled world tour.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder was helmed by longtime music video director Grant Singer (director of Scarborough, Ontario’s own The Weeknd’s “Starboy”).

It’s worth noting that the film has dropped right in time for Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, which releases on December 4th.

Netflix Canada release date: November 23rd, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent (based on 10 reviews)

Stream Shawn Mendes: In Wonder here.

