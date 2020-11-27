Staff and patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center describe devastating effects of treatment and test delays after a TrickBot ransomware attack (New York Times)

New York Times:
Staff and patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center describe devastating effects of treatment and test delays after a TrickBot ransomware attack — A wave of damaging attacks on hospitals upended the lives of patients with cancer and other ailments. “I have no idea what to do,” one said.
