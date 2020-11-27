Sources: Facebook's Libra currency is preparing to launch as early as January but in an even more limited format with just one dollar-backed coin (Hannah Murphy/Financial Times)

Home Technology Sources: Facebook's Libra currency is preparing to launch as early as January...

Hannah Murphy / Financial Times:

Sources: Facebook’s Libra currency is preparing to launch as early as January but in an even more limited format with just one dollar-backed coin  —  Long-awaited project to arrive as soon as January, with just one dollar-backed coin,nbsp; —  The long-awaited Facebook-led digital currency Libra …

