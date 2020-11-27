Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Already Trying for 2nd Baby 4 Months After Welcoming First Child

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Game of Thrones’ alum and the Jonas Brothers member reportedly want to have ‘a large family’ and ‘are really excited to expand their family’ after becoming first-time parents.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas can’t wait to grow their own Jonas clan. Just several months after welcoming their first child together, the couple is reportedly already talking about giving their four-month-old daughter Willa a sibling.

“Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby,” a source tells Us Weekly in its new issue. Reportedly motivated by the birth of the daughter, the couple is “really excited to expand their family.” The source adds, “Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Sophie and Joe, who swapped vows in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 followed by a lavish nuptials in France in the next month, were largely mum about her pregnancy though she didn’t seem to try to cover her baby bump either. In July of this year, the couple announced the baby’s arrival in a statement which read, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

A source additionally told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl … and are over the moon. The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Earlier this month, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas told the site that he had met the little one. The proud uncle gushed about his little niece, saying, “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

While he hinted that the coronavirus pandemic has prevented their large family from gathering together, he shared, “That’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”