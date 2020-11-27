Soccer player Sarah Fuller could kick for Vandy

Vanderbilt may need a kicker for Saturday’s game against Missouri after several players were placed under COVID-19 quarantine orders, and head coach Derek Mason has not ruled out filling the roster spot with a member of the women’s soccer team.

Mason confirmed in an interview with 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Wednesday that Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie Sarah Fuller has practiced with the team. He then praised Fuller in an SEC coaches call.

“She’s got a strong leg. We’ll see what that yields,” Mason said, via ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “… Sarah’s an option. She seems to be a pretty good option, so we’ll figure out what that looks like on Saturday.”

If Fuller ends up playing against Missouri, it is believed that she would be the first woman to take part in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller, a senior, is coming off a solid performance in which she made three saves to help the Commodores defeat top-seeded Arkansas and win the SEC tournament title.

Vanderbilt is 0-7 this season and has had issues with its kicking game, among many other areas.