Soccer goalie Sarah Fuller to dress for Vanderbilt

Sarah Fuller and the Vanderbilt Commodores will have a chance to make college football history on Saturday. Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the women’s soccer team, will suit up when the Commodores face the Missouri Tigers.

Fuller started practicing with Vanderbilt’s football program on Tuesday, as first reported by the Vanderbilt Hustler. With the team depleted on special teams by COVID-19, Fuller has earned an incredible opportunity.

After winning an SEC championship to cap off her senior season, Fuller’s collegiate career was seemingly over. That all changed when the football team needed someone with kicking experience.

On Wednesday, head coach Derek Mason confirmed the team was testing out Fuller’s leg and indicated she would be an option for the upcoming game.

“She’s got a strong leg. We’ll see what that yields,” Derek Mason said, via ESPN. “… Sarah’s an option. She seems to be a pretty good option, so we’ll figure out what that looks like on Saturday.”

Following a few practices with the team, Fuller announced on Friday that she will be on Vanderbilt’s roster for the upcoming game against Missouri. The team confirmed the news, setting the stage for a historic moment.