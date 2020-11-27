Shazam offering up to five months free Apple Music subscription for new users

Apple last year offered a great Christmas offer for iOS users with up to six months of Apple Music subscription for free. The company is once again making a similar campaign, but now with up to five months of free subscription for new users.

Apple Music already offers a free trial period for new users, but now you can get five months of Apple Music without paying anything if you have never subscribed to the service before. The way to get the free months of Apple Music subscription is similar to what Apple did in 2019.

All you need to do is download Shazam on your iPhone or iPad and then identify any song by tapping the Shazam icon within the app. Once you do this, you will see an option to play the song on Apple Music.

Tap it and Shazam will offer you up to five months of Apple Music subscription for free if you have never used Apple’s streaming service before. According to some users, you can also find a banner offering the Apple Music extended trial period in Shazam settings.

Apple confirmed the deal through Shazam’s App Store page, which also says the offer is valid for several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and more. The offer is valid until January 17, 2021.

Holiday Offer through 1/17/21! Download & Shazam a song to receive up to 5/mo free of Apple Music. New Apple Music users in GB, AU, US, CA, IN, NO, SE & more, terms apply.

You can download Shazam for free on the App Store. Let us know in the comments below if you were able to get the special deal.

Shazam is giving 5 months free of Apple Music! — Gustavo Oliveira📱 (@GustavoOliv15) November 26, 2020

