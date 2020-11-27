Sharks outclass Pumas in Currie Cup opener

Sharks skipper Jeremy Ward led from the front as the home side defeated the Pumas in their Currie Cup opening encounter at Kings Park on Friday.

The Sharks won 45-10, after leading 31-3 at half-.

The home side earned a bonus-point victory as they scored seven tries in the match thanks to captain Jeremy Ward (2), Sibusiso Nkosi (2), Sanele Nohamba, Dylan Richardson and Kerron van Vuuren.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch added four conversions.

Meanwhile the Pumas could only muster a sole try by Phumzile Maqondwana with Ginter Smuts kicking a conversion and a penalty.

The Sharks are currently at the top of the Currie Cup table on points – with points from the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament moved over.

Next week, the Sharks will have a bye and the Pumas will host the Griquas on Friday, 4 December (19:00).

Scorers:

Sharks

Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Nohamba, Sibusiso Nkosi (2), Dylan Richardson, Kerron van Vuuren

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4)

Pumas

Try: Phumzile Maqondwana

Conversion: Ginter Smuts

Penalty: Smuts

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Thembelani Bholi, 7 JJ van der Mescht, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Daniel Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Zain Davids, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Werner Kok, 23 S’bu Nkosi

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Theo Boshoff, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Francois Kleinhans, 7 Phumzile Maqondwana, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren (captain), 4 Darrien Landsberg, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 HP van Schoor, 1 Liam Hendriks

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Wikus Groenewald, 18 Brandon Valentyn, 19 Heath Backhouse, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Wayne van der Bank, 22 Tapiwa Mafura, 23 Dewald Maritz

– Compiled by staff