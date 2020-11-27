Shane Warne slams slow over rates in first ODI, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Shane Warne has led criticism of slow over rates in cricket after the first ODI between Australia and India ended almost an hour over its scheduled finish time.

The match was initially slated to wrap up at approximately 10:10 pm, but incredibly by that time of the night Australia found themselves with over 10 overs left to bowl in India’s innings.

The delayed finish was brought about by a shockingly slow over-rate from India during Australia’s innings, which saw the tourists take over four hours to bowl the allotted 50 overs.

“The over rates in T20 cricket and one day cricket, in all forms of cricket, are at an all-time low,” Warne said on commentary for Fox Cricket.

Virat Kohli side took over four hours to complete the 50 overs in Australia’s innings (Getty)

“It’s something they really need to come down hard on.

“I mean a one-day game should be finished at 10:10 pm. It’s now 10:40 pm local time and there’s still eight overs to go after this.

“India took four hours and six minutes to bowl their 50 overs. Four hours and six minutes.

“Three and a half hours they allow you for 50 overs. Four hours and six minutes.”

India’s despondent display in the field led to somewhat farcical scenes at the end of the match, with the commentary team noticing Australian spinner Adam Zampa running back to his mark during his spell.

Steve Smith notched a memorable ton in the first ODI against India. (Getty) (Getty)

“It felt like it went all day,” Australian star Steve Smith told Fox Cricket after the match.

“It was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. I don’t know what to put that down to.

“Obviously a few people came on the field in the first innings which took a bit of time and I think they (India) went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar.

“I don’t know why. I’m not sure. It certainly felt like a long time out there.”

The reaction to India’s display in the field was far from positive on social media as fans fumed at the lengthy match.