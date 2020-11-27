Sara Ali Khan to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal?

After Vicky Kaushal’s and Aditya Dhar’s successful collaboration in URI: The Surgical Strike, they are all set to join hands once again for a special project titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is said to be a superhero action-adventure.

If reports are to be believed then Sara Ali Khan has been signed to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film. The film is still a long way from going on floors but the makers plan to begin rolling by October 2021. A source close to the film revealed some details about the project during an interview with a leading daily. The source stated, “It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad in countries such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West. Sara’s character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year.”

