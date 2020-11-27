Russian prime minister proposes legal steps to bring order to crypto market By Cointelegraph

Russian prime minister proposes legal steps to bring order to crypto market
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin has appeared to express support for the further development of the local cryptocurrency market.
At a recent governmental meeting held on Nov. 26, Mishustin proposed the introduction of legal protections for crypto holders in the country in order to contribute to the growth of the new industry.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.