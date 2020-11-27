Ripple would still thrive even if XRP were declared a security By Cointelegraph

Home Business Ripple would still thrive even if XRP were declared a security By...

Garlinghouse: Ripple would still thrive even if XRP were declared a security

CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes his company can still thrive under a hypothetical scenario where XRP is declared a security by United States lawmakers.

Appearing on episode 439 of the Pomp Podcast, Garlinghouse talked about the implications of XRP being declared a security by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. He said such a position would run contrary to the prevailing view among G20 markets.