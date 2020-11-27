‘RHOBH’ Production Shut Down After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Production for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been shut down after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The cast of the upcoming season of RHOBH includes Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards. Newcomers Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff will also be joining the cast.

Crystal will make history as the first Asian housewife of the show.

“Crystal is not a reality TV person, but she feels that Asians need more representation on TV,” a source told E!. “This was an opportunity that came to her and she felt a strong responsibility to pursue it.”

“Not only does Crystal want to highlight the diversity of those living in Beverly Hills, but she also wants to convey that one can be down to earth and live a simpler life in Beverly Hills as well,” the source added.

Crystal shares two children — Max, 8, and Zoe, 5 — with her husband of 13 years, Rob Minkoff. Rob is the director of the Academy Award-winning Disney animated feature, The Lion King.