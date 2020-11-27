Record $7.4B Bitcoin futures open interest shows pros still expect $20K BTC By Cointelegraph

Record $7.4B Bitcoin futures open interest shows pros still expect $20K BTC



The (BTC) price failed to blast through the $20,000 level this week, but multiple records related to volume and open interest were made on the way up to $19,484. One notable achievement was the open interest on aggregated futures contracts reaching $7.4 billion at derivatives exchanges.

BTC futures aggregate open interest. Source: Skew

As depicted above, there has been a 110% increase over the past six months, and it is also worth noting that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange now holds over $1.1 billion of these contracts. This data is indisputable evidence of the growing institutional participation in BTC markets.

Total cryptocurrencies daily volume, USD. Source: TradingView

BTC options aggregate open interest. Source: Skew

BTC 1-month options 25% delta skew. Source: Skew

