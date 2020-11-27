Record $7.4B Bitcoin futures open interest shows pros still expect $20K BTC By Cointelegraph

Record $7.4B Bitcoin futures open interest shows pros still expect $20K BTC
The (BTC) price failed to blast through the $20,000 level this week, but multiple records related to volume and open interest were made on the way up to $19,484. One notable achievement was the open interest on aggregated futures contracts reaching $7.4 billion at derivatives exchanges.
As depicted above, there has been a 110% increase over the past six months, and it is also worth noting that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange now holds over $1.1 billion of these contracts. This data is indisputable evidence of the growing institutional participation in BTC markets.
Something special from BTSE here
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.