Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak By

© . NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
() – The Baltimore Ravens’ game versus hosts Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday from Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the visiting team, ESPN reported on Friday.
The match-up between the Ravens (6-4) and Steelers (10-0) was initially due to be played on Thursday as part of the National Football League’s U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday slate of games but was rescheduled following several positive tests.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, is among the players who have tested positive this week and will miss Tuesday’s game.
Baltimore have already closed their team facility and have been limited to virtual meetings since Tuesday.
Pittsburgh, who are the NFL’s last undefeated team this season, canceled their Friday practice while they awaited clarification from the league on the status of Sunday’s game.
