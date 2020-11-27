Quando Rondo TROLLS King Von In New Video – Fans Say ‘Extreme Disrespect’!

The war between Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo and Chicago’s Gangster Disciples just got even hotter. has learned that Quando is preparing to leak a very disrespectful video, where he’ll be trolling deceased rapper King Von.

Three weeks ago, Quando Rondo’s brother – Lul Timm – shot and killed King Von in Atlanta. Both claim that the shooting was in self defense.

But Quando and his crew continue to brag about the killing.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS – THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED TO VON

Yesterday, learned that photos were leaked from the set of Quando’s new music video. The pics lshow Quando Rondo wearing the same outfit that Lul Timm wore the night he killed King Von.

The level of disrespect is crazy from Quando, and Chicago feels it too. Many known gangsters from the Chicago area are calling for revenge, after seeing the picture.

Here are pictures from the video shoot:

Here is the outfit that Lul Timm wore the night he killed King Von – that’s the shooter in the middle: