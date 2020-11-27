Quando Rondo TROLLS King Von In New Video – Fans Say ‘Extreme Disrespect’!

Bradley Lamb
The war between Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo and Chicago’s Gangster Disciples just got even hotter. has learned that Quando is preparing to leak a very disrespectful video, where he’ll be trolling deceased rapper King Von.

Three weeks ago, Quando Rondo’s brother – Lul Timm – shot and killed King Von in Atlanta. Both claim that the shooting was in self defense.

But Quando and his crew continue to brag about the killing.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS – THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED TO VON

