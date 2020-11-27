Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

WENN

The Sweden royal couple reportedly experience flu symptoms, becoming the latest members of royalty to test positive for the killer virus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are the latest members of royalty to test positive for Covid-19.

Officials from the Swedish royal court told Reuters that the couple is “feeling relatively well under the circumstances” and had been experiencing “milder flu symptoms” since Wednesday (25Nov20) night.

Their relatives King Karl XIV Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, and Prince Daniel will also be tested for the virus, while it’s unclear whether or not the couple’s children Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three, are to undergo tests. The children are not experiencing any symptoms at the moment.

The pair were last in contact with other members of the royal family at the funeral of Queen Silvia’s brother Walther Sommerlath last Friday (20Nov20). However, all attendees were tested before the event and social distancing was maintained, reported People

Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, also contracted Covid-19 during early lockdown. His symptoms were described as mild and he recovered after entering quarantine.

In April, Prince William battled coronavirus as well. While his father had mild symptoms, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly had trouble breathing but he chose to keep the ordeal a secret because he didn’t want to alarm the nation.

In October, Sophie, Countess of Wessex – the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II – was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

A similar case happened to King Felipe and Queen Letizia. The Spanish royals were put into quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19. several months later, their daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofia of Spain were quarantined as well after their classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, sad news came from King Felipe’s cousin in March. Princess Maria Teresa of Borbon-Parma died at the age of 86 after losing her battle with Covid-18. She’s the first royal to die from coronavirus.