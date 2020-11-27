Pinstripe Bowl canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic, bringing season total to five

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of yet another bowl game: the Pinstriple Bowl.

The bowl announced its cancellation on Twitter, citing “an abundance of caution” amid rising coronavirus cases in the U.S.:

With that, the Pinstripe Bowl becomes the eighth postseason game canceled this season because of COVID-19. The others are the Hawaii, Bahamas, Holiday and Redbox bowls.

The Pinstripe Bowl — played out of Yankee Stadium every year since its inception in 2010 — has pitted the Big Ten against the ACC since 2014. Its cancellation marks one fewer bowl spot for each of those conferences. Prior to that, both conferences lost a bowl tie-in with the Redbox Bowl (Big Ten) and Holiday Bowl (ACC).

As it stands, bowl season will consist of 36 games.