Pinjarra car-surfing accident girl suffers critical head injuries

A teenage girl is fighting for life after she was flung from the roof of a moving car during an apparent drunken car-surfing stunt in Western Australia.

“(There was) a guy standing on the boot with his arms up in the air, one was on the bonnet — I swear they were just hanging — and there was someone on the roof, just laying there,” witness Rebecca Alcock told .

While the 17-year-old behind the wheel was only going about 10km/hr, concerned bystanders called police, worried something bad was going to happen.

But before officers arrived, the young girl on top of the car was thrown from its roof, lying in a pool of blood and suffering critical head injuries.

“It’s just unbelievable something can happen going that slowly,” Ms Alcock said.