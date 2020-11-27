Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Facebook/Instagram/WENN

The former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant insists President Trump should not pardon the incarcerated zookeeper since it would look bad for his presidential legacy.

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin doesn’t believe pardoning incarcerated former zookeeper Joe Exotic would be good for U.S. President Donald Trump‘s political legacy.

Exotic, who found fame on Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against his rival big cat lover Baskin, amongst other charges.

There have been calls for President Trump to pardon the star, who claims he has been wrongly jailed but, speaking to Australia’s Channel Seven “The Morning Show“, Baskin firmly opposed the idea.

“I can’t believe that would be a good move for anybody’s political career,” insisted the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant. “Given the fact that he (Joe Exotic) was convicted for two counts of murder for hire and 17 counts of wildlife trafficking and abuse, which included shooting five healthy tigers in the head to make room for some circus cats he wanted.”

She added, “Animal Planet did a poll and the world’s favourite animal is a tiger, so what benefit would anybody have of setting that person loose?”

Despite Baskin’s objections, Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, insists there’s “loads of evidence” he was wrongly convicted.

“There was another agenda by multiple little corporations in the animal world working against Joe,” he previously told U.K. TV show “Good Morning Britain“.

“A lot of people were trying to keep him out of the business and a lot of it is going to come to light during this pardon. And if not the pardon, if it’s rejected, the appeals process is really going to show the world exactly the situation that has happened.”

Joe’s former zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has since fallen into the hands of Baskin due to trademark judgments against him incurred during their bitter dispute, which was at the centre of the “Tiger King” series.