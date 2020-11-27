Nupur Sanon gears up for her Bollywood debut



Nupur Sanon was last seen in a music video with Akshay Kumar titled Filhaal, the song did extremely well and the music video got several million hits. Nupur has a screen presence that has been marked by several producers. Now, we hear that Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment fame have decided to launch her.

A source close to the production house shared, “Nupur showcased immense potential in her music video. Apart from having great screen presence, she has freshness and vulnerability which impressed not just the audience but also Jackky Bhagnani. With the unanimous decision between Jackky, Deepshikha and the team at Pooja Entertainment, the production house has decided to take Nupur Sanon under their wings. She will star in an in-house production soon, the details of which are yet to be finalised. Currently, she has been putting in hours in prepping and getting ready for her debut.” Well, we are excited to catch Kriti Sanon’s younger sister on the big screen, what about you?