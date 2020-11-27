Home Business Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says...

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
3/3

© . FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona

2/3

MADRID () – The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19% in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday.

Spain’s economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit hard.

In the Balearic Islands, the number of hotels on sale jumped 84% over the period, while for Andalusia the increase was 45%. Overall, 557 hotels were on sale in the country as of October, 101 of them in Catalonia, Idealista said.

Almost a third of Spanish hotels were closed in October, according to data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute.

Registered hotel bookings were 83% lower last month than the same period last year, official data showed earlier this week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©