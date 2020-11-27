NRL news, Brisbane Broncos’ Matt Lodge closing in on deal with Warriors

CONTROVERSIAL Brisbane prop Matt Lodge is close to signing a multi-million dollar deal with the New Zealand Warriors for the next three seasons.

Lodge has resurrected his career with the Broncos over the past three years after an ugly incident in 2015 when he was arrested after he terrorised two female German tourists in New York City.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters was happy to retain Lodge but at the same time, knows he needs to adjust his roster, which contains too many big men.

Matt Lodge. (Getty) (Getty)

The 25-year-old is on nearly $1 million a season at the Broncos and will get a pay rise at the Kiwi club, which wants more experience up front.

The club lost veteran forward Adam Blair to retirement at the end of last season and new coach Nathan Brown sees Lodge as a forward leader.

Making the deal easier is the fact that Lodge’s father-in-law is the Warriors’ recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.