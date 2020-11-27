Northern Ireland begins two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown today

Northern Ireland has today been plunged into lockdown again with non-essential shops, hair salons and cafes closing their doors for the next two weeks.

The country officially entered a new ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown overnight, just a week after coming out of another limited lockdown.

The country was poised to emerge from the limited circuit-breaker last week. But the number of infections rose as the lockdown came to an end last Friday, sparking ministers to warn that the health service was in danger of being overwhelmed.

The new circuit breaker is expected to last until December 11.

Most of the hospitality sector has now been forced to close again, after cafes and close contact services were allowed to open last Friday.

Non-essential retail and services like hairdressers and beauticians have also all had to close again.

Schools and childcare services will remain open, as well as churches for individual prayer.

Most of the hospitality sector has now been forced to close again, after cafes were allowed to open last Friday following another circuit breaker lockdown

Non-essential retail and services like hairdressers and beauticians have also all had to close again. Pictured: A graphic showing what is and isn’t open – a full list is at the bottom of this article

Takeaway hospitality will be allowed, but leisure and entertainment venues will be closed.

The measures were taken as top doctors warned hospitals could otherwise be overwhelmed.

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster: ‘This is just for a short while longer.

‘It is important to have hope and it is important that we push a little harder over the course of the next couple of weeks.’

Speaking following the announcement of the new measures last week, she said: ‘The Executive has been presented with the sobering prospect of our hospitals becoming overwhelmed within weeks.

‘It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period.

‘The Executive has taken the decision to put in place a short, sharp circuit-breaker from Friday, November 27 to reset and drive down infection rates right across Northern Ireland.

‘This is not the position we had hoped to be in as the current phase of restrictions comes towards an end. The R rate has unfortunately not dropped as far, or for as long, as had been estimated.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: ‘It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period’

‘We have taken some today to look at the reasons for this.

‘Sadly it is clear that a careless minority have significantly undermined the sacrifices of the many.

‘So I want to take this opportunity to say to those who feel it’s acceptable to flout public health advice, think again.

‘We all need to work together to save our hospitals, to save Christmas, to save lives.’

Health Minister Robin Swann said: ‘This virus has tested us all across society in ways we have never been tested before.

‘Nowhere has the pressure been more severe than in our health and social care system.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: ‘Nowhere has the pressure been more severe than in our health and social care system.

‘Without this further intervention, there was a very real risk of our hospitals being overwhelmed in the run up to Christmas.

‘Care for Covid and non-Covid patients would have been in severe jeopardy. We must not let that happen.

‘All of us now have to work really hard to achieve a happier festive season. Please follow the public health advice and stay at home.

‘Let’s all redouble our efforts and look after each other.’

The Executive says it intends to enable up to three households to form an exclusive bubble between 23 and 27 December as part of the Christmas easing of restrictions.

However the move has been criticised by some, including hospitality staff.

Hairdresser Bridgeen King, from Castlewellan, told the BBC it was ‘impossible’ to keep opening and closing her salon.

She said: ‘You are doing two-months work in a week to get everybody booked up,’ said Ms King. I have worked 12-hour shifts since Sunday.

‘I am totally exhausted at this stage of the game – but you do it because they are your clients.’

Meanwhile, high street shop owner Gareth Richardson, from Bangor, County Down, told the BBC: ‘It’s going to push more and more people to online sales which, at the end of the day, is the death of the High Street. It’s going to be an uphill struggle.’

Hospitality chiefs have also raised concern over the timing of the new measures, ahead of a usually busy Christmas period.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the move was a blow for businesses which have ‘already suffered immensely’.

The latest figures for Northern Ireland show there have been 51,118 coronavirus cases in the country and 962 deaths. Pictured: A mural thanking the NHS on Ballyregan Road in East Belfast

He told trade publication the Spirits Business: ‘This is an extremely important part of the year for a number of reasons, but even more so this year as business owners fight to save jobs and their businesses and reduce their crippling losses in the very short pre-Christmas trading period if it comes.

‘The hospitality sector has suffered immensely this year and the opportunity to be open and doing what they do best over Christmas would bring both a much needed morale boost and ease some of the financial pressures.’

Others on Twitter have bemoaned the latest lockdown. On Twitter user said: ‘Two week lockdown here in Northern Ireland starts again today. Let the boredom begin again.’

Another said: ‘So, here in Northern Ireland we’re about to enter our sixth week of a four week lockdown.’

The latest figures for Northern Ireland show there have been 51,118 coronavirus cases in the country and 962 deaths.

Yesterday, a further 442 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past hours according to the Department of Health.

The department’s daily dashboard says that there have been a further eight deaths from the virus reported.

In the past week there has been 2,438 new infections with 51,118 individuals contracting the virus since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, the Northern Ireland Executive also announced it was removing travel corridors for those entering the country from Latvia and Estonia.

Anyone entering Norther Ireland from either country after 4am on Saturday, November 28, will have to self-isolate for 14 days.