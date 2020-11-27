Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Instagram

The ‘Big Mouth’ star is officially taken off the market as he exchanges wedding vows with his girlfriend after she announced she’s expecting their first child.

Actor and comedian Nick Kroll is a married man.

The star, 42, has tied the knot with landscape artist Lily Kwong – a month after revealing the couple is expecting its their first child together.

They announced their 19 November (20) nuptials on Thanksgiving (26Nov20) with a wedding snap on Instagram, showing them overlooking the water on their special day.

“So deeply thankful 11*19*20 + forever @nickkroll,” Kwong, who credited Rushka Bergman and Peter Hidalgo for her dress, captioned the shot on her page, while Kroll wrote, “So very thankful for @lily_kwong” on his account.

Last month, Kwong announced that she and the funnyman had a baby on the way, sharing alongside a snap of her bump, “Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll.”

Kroll is best known for creating and starring in the Comedy Central series “Kroll Show“, “The Oh“, “Hello Show“, the FX comedy series “The League“, and starring in and co-creating animated Netflix series “Big Mouth“.

He previously dated comedy superstar Amy Poehler from 2013 to 2015.

Nick Kroll and his bride were showered with love and well wishes by their friends like Olivia Wilde, Mark Ronson, Tatiana Maslany, and Whitney Cummings. “Wheeeee congratulations!!!” Sarah Silverman wrote before poking fun at the groom, “r u on the left.”

Nick Kroll kept his relationship with Lily Kwong relatively low key. He rarely talked about their relationship, but he showed support for her when she took part in Art Basel Miami back in December 2019.

He shared pictures and video on Instagram while explaining to his followers, “My girlfriend @lily_kwong created the botanical art piece #moongates comprised of over 600 orchids, yards of hand-stitched moss and oolite limestone rock for #artbaselmiami. When you sashay through it, you feel almost as beautiful as the installation itself.”

The couple met on dating app Raya. In a March interview, he revealed they had “really been dating like boyfriend/girlfriend for like about a year and a half.”

“She was in New York and I was in LA,” he recalled their first meeting. “We had a long kind of where didn’t see each other. We just chatted very casually and then met at some point in New York and like each other and slowly progressed.”