Never Forget Dakota Johnson’s Awkward AF Ellen DeGeneres Interview

But back to the real star of this story: That interview. After all, the awkwardness didn’t end with the invite disagreement.

Rather, when Dakota talked about Tig’s performance at her party, Ellen actually tried to take credit for Dakota’s love for the stand-up comic. “Tig is hilarious,” Ellen raved. “But you saw her first at my birthday party, so I feel like I introduced her to you.”

Now, dear reader, brace yourself because there’s more to cringe about. As Dakota pointed out, “I had left your party before that happened. Gosh, this isn’t going well.”