Negative Bitcoin headlines affect speculators, not HODLers says Morgan Creek CEO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Negative Bitcoin headlines affect speculators, not HODLers says Morgan Creek CEO

The motivation and time horizon for entering (BTC) will ultimately dictate whether investors succeed in this new asset class, according to crypto pioneer Mark Yusko.

On Friday, the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management commented on the recent wave of negative headlines concerning Bitcoin. In a series of tweets, Yusko said financial institutions are justifiably concerned about Bitcoin’s disruptive impact and will use whatever means they have to slow its adoption.