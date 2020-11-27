NBA announces 2020 preseason schedule

The NBA officially released the full schedule for its 2020 preseason, which will tip off on Friday, Dec. 11. The preseason slate features 49 total games and runs through Saturday, Dec. 19.

As the league explains in its press release, every team will play at least one home game and one road game. There are some clubs playing as many as four games, while others just play two or three.

The full schedule, which begins with a five-game slate that include a Lakers/Clippers matchup, can be found right here.

The NBA indicated in its announcement that the schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 regular season (Dec. 22 through March 4) will be released “in the coming days.” The schedule for the second half (March 11 to May 16) will be announced during the latter portion of the first-half schedule, according to the league.