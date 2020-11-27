Man Who Planned to Kill Eminem Scheduled to Return to Court for April 2021 Trial

WENN

The man who confessed to breaking into the rapper’s house with intent on killing the star is expected to appear before judge in the upcoming trial in April next year.

The man who invaded Eminem‘s home earlier this year (20), intent on killing the rapper, will face trial in April (21).

Matthew Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building in September (20), five months after he was arrested.

Security footage captured Hughes throwing a paving stone through a window to gain entry to Eminem’s home. The rap star came face to face with the intruder, who reportedly told him he was there to kill him.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a trial date has been set for 19 April.

Hughes is also charged with assaulting a prison employee after he punched a corrections officer in the face.

Hughes was also arrested and charged in June, 2019 after he was caught trespassing on properties he mistakenly believed belonged to Eminem. He was sentenced to serve 90 days behind bars and ordered to pay a $1,400 (£1,000) fine.

Matthew Hughes reportedly confessed to planning to kill Eminem during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court in September. Clinton Township police officer, Adam Hackstock, said in a testimony, “When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him.”

Hughes’ attorney, Richard Glanda, however, insisted his client never said that. “I’m not sure where [the officer’s statement] came from,” the lawyer claimed. “There was no physical contact between the two in the house.”

He cited mental health issues in defense of his client. “I think there’s some sort of mental issues involved here,” he said.