Man drowns after falling off rocks on SA coast

A man has drowned after falling off rocks at Browns Beach, Innestown, the second SA water search in less than hours.

Emergency crews were called to the beach in Innes National Park, after reports a man had been washed off the rocks just after 11am today.

SA Water Police recovered the man's body a short ago and members of the public are asked to stay clear of the area.

Another major air and water search is continuing today after two men went missing in waters on Lake Alexandrina, near Milang, when their inflatable canoe overturned yesterday.

One of the men was found yesterday afternoon, after spending three hours in the water.

He was treated for hypothermia before being taken to Mount Barker Hospital in a stable condition.

The search for his friend was called off yesterday after it became too dark to continue.

Efforts have resumed today, but it has now been more then hours since the other man was last seen.